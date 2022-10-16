The Daily Advertiser
Free
Breaking

Flooding closes Sturt Highway between Wagga and Narrandera, diversions in place

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 16 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sturt Highway has closed due to flooding. Picture from file

The Sturt Highway has closed west of Wagga due to flooding further downstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.