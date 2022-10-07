Wagga is set to flood for the second time in two months after a flood watch was upgraded to a flood warning for the Murrumbidgee River last night.
The Bureau of Meteorology said moderate flooding is now likely along the Murrumbidgee River downstream of Burrinjuck to Wagga.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is likely to reach the minor flood level of 7.3 metres overnight Sunday into Monday, with further rises to near the moderate flood level of 9 metres possible during early next week.
The Murrrumbidgee at Wagga was just below 6 metres as of 9am Saturday.
On Friday night another storm system dumped 13 millimetres at the bureau's Kapooka gauge, driving up the total since Wednesday to 60 mm.
Meanwhile, Wagga Airport recorded 9.8 mm during the same storm with the total for the city now sitting at 44.6 mm.
Further upstream, the bureau said the Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai is also likely to exceed the minor flood level of 6.1 metres on Saturday afternoon.
The river level at Gundagai is likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 7.6 metres overnight Saturday into Sunday and is likely to reach around 8.1 metres by Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, although high river levels will continue along the Tumut River, the bureau said river levels have peaked below minor flood level at Tumut, and flooding is now no longer expected.
However a flood watch remains current for both the Tumut and Murrumbidgee Rivers.
The bureau said renewed heavy rainfall is causing stream rises in the Murrumbidgee catchment.
It comes as a flood peak from earlier rainfall is currently approaching the Murrumbidgee at Narrandera where minor flooding is already occurring.
The Murrumbidgee at Narrandera is likely to remain around it's current level of 6.80 metres during Saturday and Sunday, with minor flooding occurring.
Downstream, previous flood peaks are causing minor flooding at Darlington Point and Hay.
The Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point may reach around 5.9 metres around midweek next week, with minor flooding.
The Murrumbidgee at Hay Town is currently expected to be steady around the minor flood level 6.5 metres. Renewed rises above the minor flood level are likely during the weekend.
River levels at Balranald are close to the minor flood level, and likely to reach the minor flood level of 6.7 metres later Saturday or during Sunday.
In the catchments, the Burrinjuck Dam has risen significantly to 104.8 per cent and is now spilling over after receiving 44 millimetres rainfall to 9am Saturday.
The dam has now recorded 110 mm since Wednesday.
WaterNSW is working to manage the situation, and has resumed conducting flood operations at the dam.
Meanwhile, Blowering Dam currently sits at 98.6 per cent.
The bureau said dam releases will vary subject to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates.
WaterNSW is working closely with the bureau, NSW SES and landholders to plan release strategies.
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Saturday and into Sunday which may lead to further river level rises.
The SES are advising Wagga residents to stay informed about likely flooding along the Murrumbidgee River.
Residents are urged to do so by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to the local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the bureau.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately.
If in need of rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, people can call NSW SES on 132 500.
Based on predictions from the bureau, a number of areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters, including campgrounds and caravan sites near rivers or creeks.
Minor roads may also be closed and low level bridges submerged.
Farming and Rural areas may see low lying areas impacted by flood water.
The SES also advised access to Oura Beach could be impacted and Gumly Gumly Island may become isolated.
The Mundowy Road may also be inundated with water.
Now is the time to make preparations and the SES are urging people with a Home or a Business Emergency Plan to review it now.
Otherwise, residents are asked to have a conversation and plan for what to do and take if required to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water, because it is dangerous, toxic, and may void car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may also apply.
The SES advise people to avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
Those in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
Anyone likely to be isolated due to flooding is encouraged to stock up on essential items now.
Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.
Companion animals and livestock should also be relocated to higher ground that will not become an island.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts check the latest SES information at: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For the latest traffic situation and road closures go to: www.livetraffic.com
The latest river heights and rainfall observations are at: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/southwest.shtml
For the latest NSW weather warnings go to: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
To check the latest rainfall forecasts go to: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
