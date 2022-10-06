A recently-closed Wagga pub has received a lifeline and will soon reopen its doors with a refurbishment and a name change.
The Duke of Kent Hotel, which abruptly shut up shop in mid-September, will reopen to Fitzmaurice Street in mid-November as the Jungle Duke Hotel.
Taking over the space will be a group including Birdhouse creator Scott Pearce, who had big plans for the beloved watering hole.
Mr Pearce said the aim is to create a "Melbourne-style hotel" which incorporates classic and new.
"You've got all your basic pub stuff but you've got all your cocktails as well," Mr Pearce said. "Your one-stop-shop kind of thing."
The pub is going through small "face lift" refurbishments, with plans for a larger renovation down the track.
In the meantime, the new leaseholder is giving the pub a new splash of colour, a change of tiles, more open space and more light.
"Just opening the place up a bit - giving it a bit of fresh air," Mr Pearce said.
Earlier this year, Mr Pearce was forced to withdraw his plans for a Fiztmaurice Street rooftop bar called 'Jungle' when local developers bought the building out from underneath him.
But the publican will soon get his wish by eventually opening up the Duke's existing rooftop space after major renovations.
"We've got plans to go up," Mr Pearce said.
And with the venue's 3am license, Mr Pearce said what eventuated was perhaps a better situation.
The pub plans to take full advantage of its stage and well established status as a live music venue, including regular bands and DJs on weekends.
Mr Pearce also said Fitzmaurice Street was the only place he and his partners wanted to be.
The busy thoroughfare has seen a few new faces lately, including Habibi Chicken and The Press cafe, with two new cocktail bars potentially slated for early next year.
The building freehold remains under the ownership of a syndicate that includes Sean O'Hara and Sam Cruikshank, who purchased the building in 2021 for $3.5 million.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
