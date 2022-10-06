The Daily Advertiser

Duke of Kent Hotel to reopen as Jungle Duke Hotel in November

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:12am, first published October 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birdhouse creator Scott Pearce has big plans for the Fitzmaurice Street pub, planning to reopen it as a classic pub crossed with a cocktail bar. Picture by Tim Piccione

A recently-closed Wagga pub has received a lifeline and will soon reopen its doors with a refurbishment and a name change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.