The Daily Advertiser

Snowy Valleys Council unites to call for demerger hot on the heels of Cootamundra Gundagai decision

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 5 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey pictured when he was mayor of Tumbarumba before the shire was forced to merge with Tumut in 2016.

Barely a month after the Cootamundra Gundagai Regional Council was approved for an historic demerger, another Riverina council is on the brink of following suit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.