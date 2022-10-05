Barely a month after the Cootamundra Gundagai Regional Council was approved for an historic demerger, another Riverina council is on the brink of following suit.
The Snowy Valleys Council has been watching closely what is happening with its neighbouring council and is on the verge of taking action.
At its last meeting the council unanimously voted to demerge, arguing it would "reduce the financial burden and any further risk to the emotional health of the ... community."
In 2016, the council was formed after Tumut and Tumbarumba shires were forced to merge by the state government.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey said the council recently wrote to minister for local government Wendy Tuckerman asking her to re-consider its previous business case to demerge.
"In February last year the boundaries commission recommended the Snowy Valleys Council be demerged with a vote of 3-1," Cr Chaffey said.
However in July 2021, the former minister for local government, Shelley Hancock, knocked back the proposal.
Cr Chaffey said the Cootamundra Gundagai Council also received a vote of 3-1 in support of a demerger.
"As such, we were wondering if the minister could revisit that decision," he said.
It's understood the council has received a response saying it will need to prepare another business case.
"In light of that, council has called for quotations and we'll probably be making a decision at the next council meeting as to the way forward with that proposal," Cr Chaffey said.
However, the mayor reiterated it is the council's preference to save time and money by revisiting the existing business case.
"While we can understand why the minister would like an up to date business case, rather than go through the whole process again, we would like the minister to reconsider Ms Hancock's decision on the existing business case."
Cr Chaffey said the council's argument to demerge has been strengthened since last year's council elections and "nothing has really changed" in the council's first nine months in office.
Meanwhile, Cootamundra Gundagai Council has begun the demerger process, with mayor Charlie Sheahan recently holding talks with the Office of Local Government (OLG), Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Ms Tuckerman.
"At the moment it's business as usual and Ms Tuckerman is working towards the demerger process, taking all things into consideration," Cr Sheahan said.
He said preliminary progress is being made with an audit set to be the "first step" towards the demerger.
"Hopefully that will happen soon," he said.
Cr Sheahan said the minister has said she wants to "avoid administration", providing the council "keeps performing as it has been and keeps providing services to the community".
"I've reassured her we are and will continue to do that," he said.
Ms Tuckerman recently confirmed the state government was committed to undertake the "very complex" task of demerging Cootamundra Gundagai.
"While the demerger process is occurring I have made it clear that it is my expectation that the council continues to act in the best interests of the entire community," she said.
"This includes refraining from taking decisions that would unduly constrain the future decisions or operations of new councils."
The OLG has also issued guidelines to Cootamundra Gundagai to support this while a transition plan and process are developed.
Ms Tuckerman said the process is "ongoing" and is "looking forward" to working with the council.
She also acknowledged community interest in the process and promised regular updates going forward.
As for an expected end date to the process, Ms Tuckerman has reiterated her commitment to holding separate council elections for Cootamundra and Gundagai in 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.