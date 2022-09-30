The Daily Advertiser

Mobil drops Wagga fuel prices after manager speaks out

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mobil service station in Lake Albert shows off its new fuel prices after the prices rose 40 cents on Thursday before the end of the excise relief. Picture by Taylor Dodge

It was a big win for the manager of the Mobil service stations in Wagga and Lake Albert when Mobil's head office made the decision to drop fuel prices on Friday morning after an 'unfair' hike on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.