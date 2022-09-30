It was a big win for the manager of the Mobil service stations in Wagga and Lake Albert when Mobil's head office made the decision to drop fuel prices on Friday morning after an 'unfair' hike on Thursday afternoon.
The price of Mobil's E10 had dropped down to 163 cents per litre as at Friday morning, 30 cents less than the following evening.
Both of the Mobil service stations increased the price of its E10 petrol from 153 cents per litre to 193 centres per litre at 5pm on Thursday, hours before the government's excise relief had come to an end.
It was a move Wagga manager Navim Gowda did not agree with.0
"I made them aware of what I was facing and the customers I was losing," Mr Gowda said.
After the increase on Thursday afternoon Mr Gowda had copped the brunt of angry customers who had been unaware it wasn't him calling the shots.
As at 1pm Friday the Ashmont Silvalite Fuel Stop had the cheapest E10 in Wagga at 155 cents a litre, closely followed by United Wagga and APCO IGA in central Wagga who were seeing E10 for 156 cents a litre.
As at 1pm Friday Coles Express Wagga on Edward Street and Ampol Wagga on Fitzmaurice Street had the most expensive E10 for 174 cents per litre.
You can view the cheapest fuel closest to you online petrolspy.com.au or www.fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
