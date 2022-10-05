Large parts of the Riverina remain on alert for severe weather on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall expected for the region.
Heavy rain is falling over western NSW, with the warning continuing for towns in the Riverina including Hay, Deniliquin and Narrandera.
The bureau warned on Wednesday that 24-hour rainfall totals of 50-70 millimetres are likely with localised falls of up to 100mm possible.
Deniliquin and Griffith could be placed on flood warnings with flash flooding a possibility due to the heavy rainfall.
Hay is already experiencing minor flooding due to an earlier Murrumbidgee River flood peak.
The western Riverina town has received more than 20mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, a majority of it falling since 5am.
Elsewhere across the region, Griffith had 9.2mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, while Hillston received 22mm and Booligal was drenched by 46mm.
Wagga Airport recorded just 0.2mm to 9am on Wednesday, but 4.6mm has fallen between 9am and 12.30pm.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga has remained steady around 6.3 metres since Monday afternoon.
The city can expect up to 35 millimetres of rain on Wednesday, with up to 15mm of rain anticipated on Thursday and up to 30mm and possible thunderstorms on Friday.
Up to another 20mm is expected for Sunday.
As of Tuesday, Burrinjuck Dam upstream of Wagga, remains at 93.1 per cent capacity.
The SES advises that people should not drive, ride or walk through flood waters, and should keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
