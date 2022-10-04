The Daily Advertiser

Missing man Damien Robinson last seen at Deniliquin Golf Club Resort

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Robinson

Police are searching for a man who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Deniliquin Golf Club Resort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.