Farmers across the region are becoming increasingly concerned as Wagga prepares for what's expected to be a major soaking.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to 100 millimetres of rainfall for the city over the next five days and with dams nearing capacity, Eunony mixed farmer Graham White said there's not much room to move if the rain falls in the wrong spot.
Mr White grows hundreds of acres of canola and wheat in the river flats and has very real concerns the river will break its banks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Tuesday, the bureau issued a minor to moderate flood watch for the Murrumbidgee River, as well as a severe weather warning for western parts of the Riverina, with some areas expected to receive up to 100 millimetres in just 24 hours.
The bureau also issued a minor to moderate flood watch for the Tumut River on Tuesday afternoon.
"The weather seems to be going to the west of us, but the river is full now, so it won't take a real lot to put it over the top," Mr White said.
"The dams are also fairly full, so we can't do much about it apart from waiting to see what happens."
Despite everything, Mr White is taking it all in his stride. After all, he has lived through much worse, taking over the farm from his dad at the age of just 16 when the big flood hit Wagga in 1974.
"I've had 50 years of this and I've been through two or three big floods, so I basically know what to expect and how to react to it," he said.
"It's part of living on the river flat.
"There's not much point worrying, because you can't do anything about it anyway."
With the river already sitting quite high, Mr White has begun preparations, including moving pumps to higher ground.
"We will move stock off the lower country once it starts to rain and if we know the water is coming through, we'll cut some fences and things like that," he said.
Meanwhile, downstream on the Yarragundry river flats, Malcolm Kohlhagen is in a similar predicament.
Mr Kohlhagen grows faba beans and wheat on his property and believes they could go underwater.
"I suspect we're going to get quite a large flood," he said.
"But lately the bureau has also forecast significant rain events that have turned out to be less significant than what they were made out to be.
"But these things go in cycles - sometimes the bureau gets it right, sometimes it don't."
Gregadoo farmer Andrew Dumaresq also holds serious concerns, saying if the "upper end of the forecast" comes true it will not be good news.
While he believes 70 per cent of his crops will be able to hand the water, he believes the rest will struggle if the upper limit of the rain forecast is reached.
Meanwhile, Jindera hay farmer Jim Parrett said his paddocks are looking "absolutely fantastic" but said the weather has been so wet it's been hard to find an opportune time to bale it.
"There's interesting times ahead," Mr Parrett said.
"We had a wet enough hay season last year, but this one looks like it is going to blow that out of the water."
Before the current rain event, Mr Parrett said his grain crops are already looking "a little bit sad" due to water logging, with some of his country "oozing water."
Looking at the big picture, agronomist at Local Land Services Geoff Minchin said on the current forecasts there is "quite a lot of concern with the amount of rain [predicted].
Mr Minchin said with "all the catchments full and the ground saturated, there is no real place for the water to go except over land."
"The risk for localised and even more widespread flooding is quite high, so we are in a very precarious position if we do end up with those [rainfall] tallies," he said.
Mr Minchin said on the back of this event, there is yet another rain blast forecast to hit next week.
"We could see even more widespread flooding as a result of that," he said.
"With that, there is also some risk that paddocks could be inundated and some devastated.
"Already quite a large amount of land has been wet all year and the yield potential has been compromised."
Mr Minchin said the weather has also put disease pressure on crops, with farmers unable to access them to put control measures because paddocks are simply too wet.
"It's even difficult to get aerial services to put fungicides out," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.