Wagga family brings back Open Garden Day in honour of Debbie Bruce

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:01pm, first published 9:00am
Chloe and Trevor Bruce pictured in the garden mother and wife Debbie designed and cultivated. Picture by Madeline Begley

It's been almost two years since Wagga mum Debbie Bruce passed away from a rare form of gynaecological cancer, and her family are continuing her legacy with the Brucedale Open Garden Day.

Georgia Rossiter

