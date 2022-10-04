It's been almost two years since Wagga mum Debbie Bruce passed away from a rare form of gynaecological cancer, and her family are continuing her legacy with the Brucedale Open Garden Day.
Debbie organised the first Brucedale Open Garden Day in 2019, where she welcomed more than 600 people to take a tour through the neighbourhood's gardens.
An avid gardener herself, Debbie's garden was also on display.
The event raised more than $20,000 for research into rare gynaecological cancers.
"Deb's motivation for it was really to try and help other people," husband Trevor Bruce said.
"The more research that goes into it, the better the survival rates are."
After experiencing some minor abdominal pain in 2018, Debbie was diagnosed with uterine lieomyosarcoma, a type of gynaecological cancer.
She underwent numerous major surgeries and several bouts of chemotherapy and radiation, but passed away in October 2020, aged 57.
This year, six of Mr Bruce's neighbours in the area have signed up to showcase their gardens as part of the event.
The Bruce family has also organised live music, and market stalls at their own garden, which will be open for visitors to bring a picnic rug and soak up the atmosphere.
"Mum always spent time in the garden to relax," daughter Chloe Bruce said.
Borambola Wines, Tumut Brewery will be there to provide the drinks, and there will also be food available, along with garden and home ware stalls to browse.
Chloe said it was important to the family to keep the event going in honour of her mum.
"That's what mum wanted as her legacy," she said.
"It's all about raising awareness and funds for rare gynaecological cancers."
One in 17 women are diagnosed with a type of gynaecological cancer every day. Five women are expected to die each day from this type of cancer.
The Brucedale Open Garden Day is on Sunday, October 23 from 12pm to 5pm. Tickets cost $26, with all proceeds going to WomenCan, a charity organisation raising money for research by the Australian New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group.
To purchase a ticket, visit Brucedale Open Garden and Market Day on Eventbrite. They will also be available on the day at the Brucedale Hall.
Kids under 12 are free.
