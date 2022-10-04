Curious residents who had been baffled to see Home and Away cast members randomly dining out each night at a local club in a small Riverina town earlier this year will have all of their questions answered this week.
A spokesperson from Seven Productions confirmed the Home and Away crew had been filming episodes in and around the picturesque town of Young, northeast of Wagga, in May this year.
Some of the locations set to feature in the popular Australian drama television series include heritage-listed building Iandra Castle, which is located about 24 minutes outside Young heading towards Greenethorpe.
The spokesperson has now confirmed people will be able to watch the episodes filmed in and around Young in the coming days.
Nicholas Cartwright who plays Cash Newman and Ray Meagher who plays Alf Stewart were among the actors set to feature in the episodes filmed near Young.
Lynne McGranger who plays Irene Roberts, Georgie Parker who plays Roo Stewart, Ada Nicodemou who plays Leah Patterson, Emily Symons who plays Marilyn Chambers and Sophia Nolan who plays new character Heather Fraser are among the actresses who will appear in the scenes filmed near Young.
Several of the cast members had been spotted eating out at the Young Services Club around the time of filming, which sparked the curiosity and excitement of locals.
Residents can watch both episodes of Home and Away on Chanel 7 from 7pm this Wednesday and Thursday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
