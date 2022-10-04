People from across the country visited Junee at the weekend in time to celebrate the Junee Roundhouse's 75th anniversary.
But because the event was free, there's no way to know exactly how successful the event was.
"There were Northern Territory, Victorian, Tasmanian and Queensland plates in the car park," Junee Roundhouse Railway Museum chair Gail Commens said.
"There's people from every state, and the town is buzzing, which is great."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Junee Tourist Park was fully booked for the long weekend, with many visitors heading to the roundhouse when they heard of the event.
At the Junee Ex-Services Club, a model of the Bethungra Rail Spiral kept a steady stream of customers coming through.
It was organised by the Epping Model Railway in Sydney, with member Garth Wiseman making the trip.
"There was quite a good crowd on Saturday and Sunday," he said.
Junee community liaison officer Nicholas Pyers said the weekend was a "nice little boost" to the Junee's economy, despite many other events in the region.
"It was a very successful weekend for the entire town," he said.
"At Pete's Hobby Railway, we had the biggest number of viewers ever, about 150 people came to watch."
Mr Pyers said the town's smaller shops benefited from more customers than normal over the weekend.
