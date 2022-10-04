The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's house values declined over August and September, first downwards trend in 17 months

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 4 2022 - 7:35pm
Boom over? Wagga house values decline for second month in row

Wagga house values have dropped over the past two months, the first downturn the city has seen after a year of record growth.

