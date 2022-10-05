A driver has died after their vehicle left a Riverina highway and hit a power pole on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Burley Griffin Way and McDonald Road at Bilbul, about 10km east of Griffith, just after 11am following reports a vehicle had struck a telegraph pole.
Police said the driver died at the scene. They are yet to be formally identified.
IN OTHER NEWS
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The crash closed the Burley Griffin Way between Griffith and Yenda for a short time, before the road reopened under alternating traffic conditions.
Stop/slow traffic conditions remain in place on the highway at the crash scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.