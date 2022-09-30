Domestic violence victims in Wagga will soon have the opportunity to remain safely in their own homes, away from their perpetrators.
The 'Staying Home Leaving Violence' program, which could be available in the region by next month, provides critical support to survivors and helps prevent the displacement from their homes.
Helping operate Wagga's program is Linking Communities Network deputy chief officer Kirrilly Salvestro, who said the Griffith program where she is based had 245 clients in 2021 alone.
"That's 245 women plus all their associated children that haven't had to leave their homes," Mrs Salvestro said.
Staying Home Leaving Violence will work with Riverina District Police to remove perpetrators of violence from homes and provide support around safety planning, home security, managing finances, child support and legal processes.
"Often women and children are well embedded within their communities," Mrs Salvestro said.
"So, it gives them the opportunity to not leave family, to not leave friends, schooling and employment to flee domestic and family violence."
The NSW Government funded program arrives in Wagga as part of a $12.5 million expansion after already helping more than 4500 women and children across the state.
Wagga is in the top 25 per cent in NSW for domestic violence and Mrs Salvestro said the continued expansion of this kind of government help had been a long time coming.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's staggering the number of women who experience domestic violence and society is slowly making some changes towards attitudes of domestic and family violence," she said.
Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vickie Burkinshaw described the incoming support as "invaluable" for survivors.
"To be able to stay in their homes and feel safe and know that the perpetrators of their violence are no longer an issue is extraordinary," Ms Burkinshaw said.
"Sometimes the only option women have is to sleep in their car or couch surf or face some other form of homelessness if they are brave enough to escape violence."
A founder of the Wagga Women's Health Centre, Jan Roberts said the program was essential in helping remove the barrier of possible homelessness for those escaping violence.
"One of the chief reasons that women return to domestic violence situations is because they cannot find housing," Ms Roberts said.
"If people don't have a sense of security with accommodation, they're constantly in danger."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.