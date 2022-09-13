The Daily Advertiser

Wagga musicians 'devastated' after Duke of Kent Hotel's sudden closure

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 13 2022 - 10:44am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocket 88 lead guitarist Andrew Gibson says he was "devastated" to find out the Duke of Kent Hotel had suddenly closed down. Picture by Madeline Begley

It wasn't an uncommon experience for those shuffling past the bar at the Duke of Kent Hotel to be greeted by the sight and sound of Andrew Gibson and his mates bouncing around on stage, blasting out iconic covers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.