Almost exactly 10 years ago, Anthony Rennick was hard at work in his Estella shed, carefully crafting perhaps the most complex whip he'd ever made.
This weekend he came to a sudden realisation that the whip, forged from tough kangaroo hide and with an elaborate silver mount, now belonged to the King of the United Kingdom.
"I was thinking about it over the weekend - a prince got my whip and now a king's got it," Mr Rennick said.
The seasoned Wagga whipmaker was commissioned by the Stockman's Hall of Fame in 2012 to build a "top of the line" gift for the visiting Prince of Wales, now King Charles III.
Mr Rennick had been making whips for more than 20 years at that stage, but remembers being "very nervous and very excited" to receive the request.
"I was definitely pretty nervous making the whip, making sure everything was spot on because I knew where it was going," he said.
"But then when I finished it I was very proud of what I'd made."
The whip took Mr Rennick more than 40 hours to craft and included the Prince's name both plaited into the leather handle and engraved into the silver mount.
The whipmaker has won multiple national awards for his creations over the years, but admitted that the gift he made for the Prince was "just as good as any of them, if not better".
It was given to Prince Charles during his stop at the Stockman's Hall of Fame in Longreach, during a royal tour of Western Queensland.
Mr Rennick was unable to attend the hall at the time but has kept a framed picture of the moment in his shed ever since.
The thought that the whip would technically be property of the King of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II never crossed Mr Rennick's mind until the weekend.
"It got me thinking because he's got to move residences now that he's the King doesn't he," he said.
"I'm very curious to see if he still has it or if he's going to need an upgrade - I could go over and show him how to crack it even."
The whipmaker said the fact he made a whip for royalty eventually just became "part of life" and it was only when he would glance at the framed picture that he'd remember.
"That photo's been up in the corner of my shed all that time but you get busy always making whips for orders and stuff like that," he said.
Mr Rennick was also commissioned by R.M. Williams in 2007 to craft a whip to acknowledge the company's 75th anniversary.
King Charles III was officially proclaimed King at an accession ceremony held in London on Friday evening AEST. His coronation is expected to occur in several weeks or months, following the period of mourning for the Queen.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
