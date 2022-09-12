The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Anthony Rennick recalls the whip he made for the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:55am, first published September 12 2022 - 10:00am
Video: Anthony Rennick crafting his world famous whips

Almost exactly 10 years ago, Anthony Rennick was hard at work in his Estella shed, carefully crafting perhaps the most complex whip he'd ever made.

