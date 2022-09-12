Mixed feelings about public holiday to mark Queen's death

Wagga residents will get a public holiday next week so they can join the nation in mourning the death of the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland after 70 years on the British throne.
The new, one-off public holiday is set for September 22 and The Daily Advertiser took to Baylis Street on Monday to see what people thought of the dedicated day of mourning.
Wagga man Greg Smith, 65, said it was important to observe a day for the Queen, although it wouldn't affect him that much given he's retired.
"It doesn't really worry me too much," he said.
"I'm retired so every day is a public holiday for me.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I suppose businesses might find it a bit annoying because it's come at such short notice.
"It does recognise the Queen and her service to the Commonwealth and recognition is an important thing."
Wagga woman Margaret O'Connor, 78, backed the idea.
"The Queen certainly deserves a holiday," she said.
"Although I think it could have been a better day than next Thursday, like a long weekend."
Gwen Little from Wagga welcomed the decision.
"I think it's a great idea," she said.
"We used to have a holiday for the show, but we don't have that anymore."
Patricia Bowditch, 80, Wagga agreed.
"I think it's important and I'm Scottish," she said.
Glenn Crane, 63, from Dalmeny, said it was a bad move.
"Small businesses already have enough to deal with and enough wages to pay with inflation and the cost of goods [right now]," he said.
"So I think the day should be left alone and people going to work as normal."
Mr Crane said if people wanted to have the day off, they should take leave instead.
"If you're keen about the Queen, take a holiday yourself," he said.
Mr Crane said the short notice was also an issue.
"Imagine if you're booked in for surgery and you've already missed two or three opportunities," he said.
"It will just set you back further and further."
Meanwhile, Wagga woman Monique Price, 45 is OK with the idea.
"It's a one-off public holiday so I'm fine with that," she said.
"People will be able to grieve and have the day off.
"And no doubt, Australians will do what we do and have a barbecue as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.