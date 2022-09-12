The Wagga Show Society is in good spirits after pulling off a successful show amid trying weather conditions at the weekend.
The city's first show in three years faced challenging weather that saw horse events postponed.
Show president Robert Hamilton said a new date is yet to be locked in for the events.
"We'll update those affected by the postponement via our Facebook page," he said.
"The biggest challenge [this year] was the weather."
Despite this, Mr Hamilton said as many as ten thousand people attended across the Friday and Saturday.
"The show was extremely successful," he said.
"While it was disappointing to have rain on the Friday, Saturday's crowd was probably the best single day crowd I've seen in ten to 15 years.
"It was really great to see the community turn out to support us wholeheartedly."
Mr Hamilton said highlights included the live music and dancing groups.
"It was fantastic to have live singers perform," he said.
"We also had performances by a couple of Wagga dance troupes that drew a crowd.
"We'll look at how we can do that again [next year]."
Mr Hamilton said the Young Women Competition also turned out great.
"We had six young women compete in it this year and it was very successful," he said.
He said people also admired the fireworks displays held on both Friday and Saturday nights.
The online ticketing process also proved a success this year.
"That worked out well, because people were able to use NSW Government vouchers with that," Mr Hamilton said.
The show society has also seen a spike in interest.
"We've had a lot of people show interest to join the society and become more involved in it," Mr Hamilton said.
"That's a really positive outcome."
Mr Hamilton said most feedback so far has been "really positive" and said the society welcomes feedback from the community.
