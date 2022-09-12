Local punters lost more than $60 million to pokies last year, according to newly released statistics.
Wagga, Lockhart, Narrandera and Snowy Valleys local government areas combined for $60,323,173 in poker machine losses in 2021.
The figures mean that the average amount lost per adult in the region to the popular form of gambling was $869.
Dr Charles Linvingstone, whose recent study released the figures, said there's no doubt that NSW venues rely on pokies for revenue.
"It's become ubiquitous in NSW," he said.
"You can't go anywhere, really, and particularly in country towns, without encountering poker machines.
"And if you are in strife with them, or if you're struggling to get on top of them, then the sound and the people using them - it's very hard for you to resist."
The Monash University associate professor described the sound of pokies as a "siren song".
Wagga and its surrounding LGAs ranked 29th in losses out of a possible 77 NSW regions, with Sydney's Canterbury-Bankstown topping the list by recording over $430 million lost over 12 months.
NSW, which comfortably topped other states for money spent per gaming machine, had 87,000 machines operating in NSW at the end of 2021.
Each of those machines generate $65,500 of revenue a year.
"[NSW has] the highest concentration of machines in Australia," Dr Livingstone said.
"One of the highest in the world - if not the highest in the world."
According to Liquor and Gaming NSW, there were 369 poker machines on 20 hotel premises across the combined Wagga, Lockhart and Narrandera LGAs in December 2021.
Up from 334 machines in 2017.
There were also 464 machines on 12 club premises across the Wagga and Snowy Valleys LGAs combined.
Riverina district licensing supervisor sergeant Nigel Turney said he had seen an increase in venues focusing on gaming in his 16 years working in Wagga.
"You look at it now, there's a very strong focus on drawing attention to the fact that they have a VIP room," he said.
Sergeant Turney said pokie areas used to be dark rooms hidden at the back of pubs.
"Now when you look at them, they are casino quality," he said.
"It's designed to draw people in - the bells, the whistles, the lights, the noises, the sounds."
Sergeant Turney said there are harm minimisation practices in place locally, with venues facing penalties for not complying.
According to Dr Livingstone, measures should be put in place to help combat what some experts consider to be the "purest form of addiction".
He said NSW can align with other states by reducing the maximum bet from $10 to $5 and the amount that can be loaded into a machine.
The next highest limit after NSW's $5000 load limit is Victoria's $1000.
Dr Livingstone then suggested restricting operating hours, reducing machine numbers and implementing a pre-commitment system where patrons can set a limit on spending.
Overall, figures show Australia lost $11.4 billion to gaming machines over a single year.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
