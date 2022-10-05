Wagga City Council figures show more than $20 million was spent last financial year fixing roads in the region.
The amount reflects a continuing issue with road damage and potholes around the Wagga local government area, which is only worsening due to recent heavy rainfall.
According to Wagga City Council chief financial officer Carolyn Rodney, council spent more than $7.8 million on immediate road repairs during the 2021/22 financial year.
In addition, more than $12.4 million was spent on road rehabilitation projects, bringing the total to $20.2 million.
Local MP Michael McCormack called on the Labor government to provide councils with a funding boost in the upcoming October budget to repair damaged roads and help alleviate the issue of potholes.
"I think it would be timely, I think it would be appropriate, and it may well save lives," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said the roads in the region are in a terrible state.
"In fact, it's worse than that, they're in a dangerous state," he said.
"There are some country roads, I've never seen them look worse."
The Nationals member acknowledged the impact of recent rain on the state of Riverina roads, which "aren't getting a break".
The Daily Advertiser reported in early September that Transport for NSW had patched over 1350 potholes on Wagga's state-managed roads since February and WWCC had attended 583 pothole requests since the start of 2022.
Mr McCormack suggested the federal government increase or even double the Roads to Recovery or the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure programs - which each fund local government roads.
Mr McCormack said he didn't want to see local residents fund road repairs through rate rises.
"Families and small businesses ... they just can't take a trick," he said.
"Let's see if the federal government, and the state too, can do what they can, see where they can help and certainly provide some of that funding that is so desperately needed."
$4.7 million of immediate repairs on sealed and unsealed roads in 2021/22 came from rates income, the other $3.1 million from grant funding.
WWCC director infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said council was managing ongoing road repairs using the existing roads maintenance budget.
"Wagga Wagga City Council welcomes any additional funding, as I'm sure all other councils facing ongoing road repairs due to wet weather would," Mr Faulkner said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
