The Daily Advertiser

John Fardell has raised thousands for Mary Potter Nursing Home with his handmade creations

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
October 5 2022 - 4:00am
Wagga's John Fardell has raised thousands of dollars to an array of organisations by his donating pot plant holders, photo frames, and coffee tables. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga man's sculptures have raised thousands of dollars for community organisations and aged care residences.

