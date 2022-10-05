A Wagga man's sculptures have raised thousands of dollars for community organisations and aged care residences.
John Fardell has been making coffee tables, photo frames, bird feeders and pot plant holders for decades.
More than 14 years ago, he decided to begin donating them to charities and organisations. His donated sculptures have raised more than $5500 for the Mary Potter Nursing Home alone.
Now in his 80s, Mr Fardell is still creating sculptures to donate to worthy causes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I just thought of it one day, and then I made one and I just kept making them," he said.
Mr Fardell has also donated his creations to fundraisers for breast cancer, bush fire and drought relief.
His current pot plant holder sculpture is made with recycled materials found at charity shops or around the house.
"It only costs me a couple of dollars," he said.
His wife, Pat, also chips in, helping to organise raffles and sell tickets.
"A lot of people don't do things like this," he said.
"I like doing things for the old people, it keeps me going."
The Forrest Centre CEO Evan Robertson said Mr Fardell's support over the years had helped to pay for a range of supplies for the nursing home.
"John has been contributing his creative artworks to The Forrest Centre for around 15 years now and it's always a wonderful surprise to see what he'll come up with next," he said.
"He has helped raise are used to buy extra items for our residents and fund activities resources. These are greatly appreciated by residents, families and staff alike."
In recognition of his generosity, Mr Fardell was nominated for Wagga's citizen of the year last year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.