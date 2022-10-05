A Wagga man has been given a 30-month community-based sentence for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from medical specialists and a cancer charity.
Dylan Thomas Robertson, 24, of Mount Austin had denied stealing cash and items from offices located within Docker Medical Centre in Wagga during a prior court hearing in April.
Robertson appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday for sentencing.
The court was told Robertson bought a new Haval vehicle on January 21 with $29,990 in cash, almost solely in the form of $50 notes, but checks of bank records could find no such prior withdrawals.
Police also found that all of Robertson's wages were usually spent on living expenses and attributed the source of the cash to thefts from Docker Medical Centre.
Police also found Robertson's fingerprints on a cash box after $1800 from a Bunnings charity barbecue was stolen from the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust.
Robertson changed some of his pleas in August, pleading guilty to one count each of attempted break and enter with intent to steal and break and enter and steal to the value of less than $60,000.
He also pleaded guilty to dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and stealing property.
A statement of police facts said Robertson had formerly been employed to clean the medical centre's common areas every weeknight.
Robertson was also given access to clean the offices of a gastroenterology and anaesthesia service providers on two nights a week.
The medical centre housed about 10 other businesses that Robertson was not granted access to.
"During December 2021 to the end of February, a number of offices in the centre discovered that they had property and cash missing," the police statement said.
"Centre management contacted [the cleaning company] and advised that they would no longer allow Robertson to clean the building or attend there."
At 5.18pm on December 24 last year, Robertson was recorded on security cameras making multiple attempts with different keys to open the door of a hearing clinic.
Robertson returned with a metal pole, which he used in an unsuccessful attempt to jemmy the door open.
Security cameras also recorded Robertson taking a postal pack from a medical office that contained a blue Oodie garment worth $90.
Magistrate Greg Grogin sentenced Robertson to 30 months' imprisonment to be served via an intensive correction order, with 200 hours of community services and a $440 fine.
Robertson was also ordered to pay $90 to the Oodie's owner and surrender a Haval vehicle, which had been seized by police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.