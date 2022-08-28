Thousands of potholes have been patched across Wagga so far this year, local and state government figures have revealed.
Transport for NSW data shows more than 1350 potholes on state-managed roads have been fixed in the Wagga region since February, with 4800 patched across the Riverina in that time.
Wagga City Council is unable to similarly track data for its road network but did confirm attending to an additional 583 pothole requests through its customer request system since the start of 2022.
Director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said the council was aware of the continuing issues around potholes in Wagga, especially with prolonged rain events impacting roads carrying high volumes and heavy traffic.
"If the summer period is wetter than the average summer, this may have an impact on the delivery of our roads upgrade and rehabilitation program," he said in a statement.
"We have all available patching units out on the network focusing on the hotspot areas such as Byrnes Road, Inglewood Road, Old Narrandera Road, Mitchell Road etc."
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a wet spring and summer with a strong chance of another La Nina weather event bringing higher than average rainfall in the coming months.
Mr Faulkner said the council had identified a number of problem roads for upgrading in the 2022/23 financial year.
"They include Inglewood Road, Old Narrandera Road, Gregadoo Road, Lord Baden Powell Drive, Bakers Lane, Copland Street, Lloyd Road, Nagle Street, and Macleay Street amongst others," he said.
Gobbagombalin resident Shantal Armstrong said some locals chose to detour through North Wagga on their daily commute into the CBD to avoid stretches like Old Narrandera and Pine Gully roads.
"Because the traffic flows more smoothly and they're not having to wait for the bank up of traffic to get through from Pine Gully Road," she said.
Despite recently patching over much of the busy thoroughfare's potholes, the council has maintained a roadwork speed limit of 40km/h where the two roads meet.
"Because the rain keeps coming on and off so quick, they're patching it while it's wet," Ms Armstrong said. "So, it's just not fixing it at all."
The council will submit applications for the state government's Fixing Country Roads program before October 14.
The program considers applications based on a benefit-to-cost ratio, specifically considering freight, meaning stretches such as Bomen Road in the Special Activation Precinct are more likely to benefit.
The council is also applying for the Fixing Local Roads program.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
