The Daily Advertiser

Saturday evening Hereford Street, Bomen car fire under police investigation

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:43am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended the car fire at 8.15pm last night, with flames destroying the single vehicle. Picture by Tim Piccione

Police are investigating the cause of a car fire that occurred in the industrial back streets of Bomen yesterday evening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.