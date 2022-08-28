Police are investigating the cause of a car fire that occurred in the industrial back streets of Bomen yesterday evening.
Fire and Rescue NSW Turvey Park and local police were called around 8.15pm to the scene on Hereford Street, where a BMW X5 was ablaze.
The owner reportedly told police he had parked the vehicle in the back street due to mechanical issues.
Witnesses also reported seeing another vehicle in the area around the time of the fire.
Police are making inquiries in regards to these reports.
No one was injured on the scene and the fire damage was contained to the single vehicle with no nearby properties impacted.
The fire was extinguished and emergency services left the scene around 9pm.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
