A national shortage of a critical diabetes medication has been "distressing" for those who need it, according to a Wagga diabetes educator.
Ozempic, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes and is also used for weight loss is one of hundreds of medications currently in short supply in Australia.
But a joint statement released by the Therapeutic Goods Administration at the beginning of the month has prioritised the medication for people with type 2 diabetes, after it was over-prescribed to help others lose weight.
Riverina Diabetes Education owner Helen Hulme-Jones said some of her clients have been forced to change to a different prescription, triggering other "complex issues" like trying to book additional appointments with their doctor.
"Obviously [not being able to use Ozempic] was quite distressing for some," she said.
"If they don't find a replacement it results in higher blood sugars, but then there's also problems with having to go back to the doctors to get a different prescription."
Pharmacist Michael O'Reilly said there was "a long list" of medications with limited stock and rationed to chemists across the state.
He said he currently had three Ozempic in stock.
Mr O'Reilly said it meant he and his staff had been working harder to ensure all prescriptions get filled.
"I don't have the stock on my shelf I would like to have at this time of year," he said.
"But my skill is to say 'that's not available, but let's find something else that will help you'."
Mr O'Reilly said his team was determined to find alternatives for all customers, and asked people to "trust their pharmacist".
"We spend a lot of time on the phone and online to try and find stock," he said.
"No one goes without."
Mrs Hulme-Jones said while the medication should be prioritised for those with type 2 diabetes, using it for "preventative measures" was also important.
