The Daily Advertiser

Petition calling for Wagga, Griffith cancer treatment centres to bulk bill patients gains traction

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
August 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FREE ACCESS: L-R Cancer Council community volunteer coordinator Melaina Tate, volunteer Judy Heard, Wagga MP Joe McGirr, volunteer Norma Gray and community programs coordinator Sheridan Evans. Picture: Les Smith

Cancer Council volunteers Judy Heard and Norma Gray are passionate about improving access to cancer treatment in the Riverina.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.