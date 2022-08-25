Cancer Council volunteers Judy Heard and Norma Gray are passionate about improving access to cancer treatment in the Riverina.
Both have been affected by cancer at different stages of their lives, and both had to travel to Sydney for treatment.
Advertisement
This Daffodil Day, they're encouraging residents to call for Wagga and Griffith cancer treatment centres to be bulk billed.
"We don't really get the support like Albury or Canberra do, so patients have to pay a proportion of their treatment," Mrs Gray said.
"So this is what we're endeavouring to do to help people."
Cancer Council is helping collect at least 10,000 on Murray MP Helen Dalton's petition asking for Wagga and Griffith's radiotherapy services to be fully covered by the government.
"Residents of the Riverina are the only people in the state who don't have the option of a free cancer treatment facility," Cancer Council community programs coordinator Sheridan Evans said.
"We're really passionate about getting the government on board and getting them to ensure that people in the Riverina can have free access to cancer treatment."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said while Wagga's facility Riverina Cancer Care Centre provided the region with treatment before other regional areas in the state, it's fallen behind because it cannot provide free treatment.
"[The centre] was set up 20 years ago and the advantage at the time was we were 10 years ahead of anywhere else," he said.
"But now that other regional centres have followed suit, it's looking quite unfair that people in this region have to pay the gap."
Mrs Heard said her husband Peter had go to Sydney when he was diagnosed with bladder and lung cancer, and said the travel alone was tough.
"We had to go to Liverpool for a special treatment he couldn't get here and then have cancer removed off his lung at Macquarie Universtiy," she said.
"We were well and truly out of pocket."
Mrs Gray volunteers to drive people in isolated areas to their cancer treatment in Wagga. She said for people who had to travel to bulk billing facilities, the impact was "enormous".
Dr McGirr said the petition currently has about 1000 signatures. Once it reaches 10,000, it can be debated in parliament.
"We've already had a very strong response," he said.
Advertisement
"People are approaching us and saying we're keen to support it, we're keen to get it out there, and this is a key issue for us. "
To sign the petition, contact the Cancer Council, Joe McGirr, or Helen Dalton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.