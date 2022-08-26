An event will be held this weekend for all of the fathers who have lost a child to come together in an informal setting.
The Bereaved Father's Day lunch is held annually by the Vilomah Community, created by Wagga mothers Megan Gaffney and Rebekah Post.
Advertisement
The pair know all to well what it is like to lose a child, having lost their daughters Mia Baker and Ruby Gaffney.
They also know how much a little bit of support can go a long way for bereaved parents- particularly fathers during what Mrs Gaffney said can be an isolating time.
"It's just about making sure dads don't feel so alone during such an isolated time because Father's Day can be a really isolating time for dads," Mrs Gaffney said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Although not easy, Mrs Gaffney said it is important for bereaved fathers to acknowledge that they are fathers.
"I think it's really important for dads to acknowledge their babies on Father's Day. It's important to acknowledge that they are dads," she said.
In a peaceful venue and relaxed setting, the lunch will be held by Miss Post's partner, Matt Baker, along with a couple of other dads and it will be open to any bereaved father given they RSVP.
"It will just be a really, casual and informal gathering," Mrs Gaffney said.
"It is an opportunity for them to be acknowledged and supported. They might not see each other all the time but they know if they go to the events the same blokes will be there."
Vilomah (meaning a parent whose child has died) Community was established in Wagga in 2021 and this will be the second time the Bereaved Father's Day lunch will be held by the charity locally.
"We've linked up with BLOSS Riverina Pregnancy and Baby Loss to hold the lunch on Bereaved Father's Day which is always held the Sunday before Father's Day," Mrs Gaffney said.
The lunch will be held at the Turvey Park Hotel this Sunday from 12pm to 2pm.
Bookings are essential and can be made via the Facebook page titled Vilomah Community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.