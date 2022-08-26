The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council extends reusable nappy, menstrual product rebate after successful trial

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated August 26 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga resident Alannah Huntly, pictured in 2021, created the petition which first led to the council creating the reusable nappy, menstrual product rebate. Picture by Emma Hillier

The popular program that rewards Wagga residents for making the switch to reusable nappies and period products has been extended.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.