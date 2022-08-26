The popular program that rewards Wagga residents for making the switch to reusable nappies and period products has been extended.
Wagga City Council has agreed to continue the rebate scheme, which offers residents 50 per cent refunds on purchases of cloth nappies or reusable menstrual products, for another 21 months.
The decision was made off the back of the rampant success of the program, which has diverted more than 33,000 kilograms of waste from landfill since being implemented in mid-2021.
Reducing the amount of rubbish going into landfill was identified as one of the key targets in the corporate net-zero plan adopted by the council in June.
Alannah Huntly created the petition that first led the council to consider the rebate scheme and said she was "super happy" it would be continuing.
"It shows there's a lot of community engagement in this area and that we want to progress as an LGA that focuses on waste reduction, environmentally friendly policies and climate harm minimisation," she said.
The initial plan going into Monday's council meeting was to extend the trial by nine months, but councillors agreed the success of the program meant it warranted an extra year.
"Financial incentives and rebates like this need to be long-term, they need to be ongoing so you can continue to engage people that then meet the criteria for the rebate," Ms Huntly said.
Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon was full of praise for the scheme and said she would love to eventually see it made permanent.
"We're achieving reduction in waste going to landfill but as well as that we're raising awareness in the community of the availability of these kinds of products," Cr McKinnon said.
Council will also investigate the possibility of adding incontinence products into the scheme.
Cr Rod Kendall said it was "short sighted" to not include the adult products, which could be an even bigger contributor to landfill waste than nappies.
"Incontinence, for those who get to that stage of life or have the unfortunate experience, can be there for a long period of the life cycle, unlike nappies," he said.
Incontinence affects about one-in-four people across Australia, but the Continence Foundation of Australia's Janie Thompson warned including adult products in the scheme might not be the best step.
Ms Thompson said the reusable incontinence products were much less effective than disposable versions, making them unviable for many people.
"It would probably be a bit unfair to make people ... feel guilty for using disposable products when they don't have a comparable alternative option," she said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
