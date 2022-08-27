Tributes are flowing to the family of an esteemed member of Wagga's business community after his passing this week.
Following a short battle with cancer, Noel Comerford died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday at the age of 81.
Advertisement
Born in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland, just south of Dublin on August 30, 1940, Mr Comerford spent his early years there before emigrating to Sydney at the age of 14.
In other news:
Soon after that he moved out to Wagga, where he took up work as a jackaroo on a farm at Oura. From there he secured a job as junior spare parts manager at Wagga Motors.
After that, he worked as spare parts manager at BG Hartwig & Co for nine years before he eventually ventured into the sector himself.
During his early years he also took up Rugby League and was a gun fullback for the Wagga Kangaroos. He also played for the Wagga Tigers during his sporting career.
"He loved his sport and would cherish when his sons would take him to an AFL match," eldest son David Comerford said.
In 1957 Noel's world changed when he met future wife Maria.
On April 3, 1961 they were married at St Michael's Cathedral in Wagga.
In 1977 the couple opened their own auto spare parts business in Hammond Avenue.
Mr Comerford quickly established himself as an innovator in his line of business, travelling internationally to secure stock supply and business contacts.
Also unique for its time, Noel Comerford's Auto Parts business supplied parts for all car makes and models, and still does to this day.
"Dad was a little bit different to others, because he thought outside the square," David said.
In 1981 the business moved to its present location on Edward Street, where it remains to this day.
In 1995 Noel retired at the age of 55 and sold his business to sons David and Shane.
Over the years he became involved in a number of initiatives around Wagga, teaching at the TAFE, and helping out the local AFL and Rugby Leagues.
Advertisement
"He started the Comerford Cup in the Group 9 Rugby League competition," David said.
"The purpose of the Cup was so that teams who had no chance of making the finals could play for it and if they won it, they got prize money.
"It gave teams at the bottom of the ladder something to play for."
Mr Comerford was also known for his generosity, and his family remember many instances where he showed his appreciation and thanks to people in so many ways, and offered support to many causes via sponsorships during his business years.
In the mid-1970s Mr Comerford banded together with other business leaders to build clubrooms for the Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.
In his retirement, Noel & Maria purchased a farm on Plumpton Road south of Wagga, where many great family times were shared over the years.
Advertisement
This is also where Noel followed his passion for horse racing and bred and trained racehorses for a period of time.
A highlight for Mr Comerford was when he won his first race with a young horse IGNA, which he bred and trained himself.
"Dad absolutely loved life as a farmer," David said.
"He found such contentment being on his tractor or his four wheel drive motorbike.
"He also loved pottering in his shed, which was full of everything he needed."
More recently, the farm was also a haven for the family during Mr Comerford's illness.
Advertisement
Mr Comerford is survived by his wife Maria, their six children David, Mary, Anna, Paul, Shane and Nathan, 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga next Wednesday August 31 from 10:30am.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For those who cannot do so, a livestream will also be available at www.bancefunerals.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.