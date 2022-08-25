40+ photos of awesome Wagga Book Week costume creations

That ever so magical week is upon us: Book Week.
Advertisement
While it almost certainly comes with its own last-minute costume stresses and wild discussions around what to wear - or worse, how to make it - there is no denying the results brighten up the day.
Even if you've spent all night sewing sequins onto a colourful dress to somehow come up with a Rainbow Fish costume.
Or toiled through a Sunday afternoon wielding a spray paint can and empty soft drink bottles to make the most whizz-bang, state-of-the-art outfit for a budding astronaut.
Or just realised that the children have more than one day of care this week and as such they might just need one or two more outfits.
And then you remember there's more than one in the brood. Suddenly that goes from one costume to three, then to nine in an instant.
There's a reason "last minute book week costumes" was second and rising in in the Google Trends list of queries on Sunday.
It's hot glue gun heaven - or hell, depending on your outlook - but it's a rite of passage in the name of celebrating books and the wild and wonderful characters that are found between the pages.
Oh, to be young again. The possibilities are positively endless.
As all will see this week - the child-free included - the annual trip down memory lane is inevitably prompted by messages pinging, proud emails dropping or social media feeds filled with tiny but very hungry caterpillars, more Where's Wallys than can be counted, Blueys, Bandits, Chillis, and maybe even a Snugglepot or a Cuddlepie.
And it's worth it in the end, isn't it? Those memories last a lifetime.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.