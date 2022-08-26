A policeman has been knocked to the ground as the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle hit the accelerator with a senior constable still inside the car, police say.
Murrumbidgee Police District highway patrol officers from Griffith attempted to stop a maroon Holden Commodore on Little Road at Griffith around 5pm on Thursday, but the driver allegedly continued driving.
The sedan, which police say was stolen, engaged in a pursuit a short time later before running out of fuel down a dirt fire trail.
Two officers then approached the Commodore, which took off again as they were entering the car.
"It will be alleged that as officers entered the vehicle, the driver accelerated, causing a male senior constable to be thrown to the ground," police said.
"A leading senior constable was still in the vehicle when the driver allegedly accelerated."
The police officers received minor injuries in the incident, which ended with the Commodore crashing into a tree a short distance away.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, and his passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were arrested and taken to Griffith police station.
Officers discovered two modified nylon batons in the car during a search, police said.
They allege the Commodore was stolen from a Phillip Place address in Griffith three months ago, between May 28 and May 29.
The driver - whose licence, checks revealed, was disqualified - now faces a string of charges in the wake of the pursuit.
He was charged with two counts of driving during disqualification period as a second offence, and single counts of driving dangerously in a police pursuit, stealing a car, resisting police, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and shoplifting.
The accused was denied bail and is due in Griffith Local Court on September 7.
His passenger was charged with being carried in a stolen car and will appear before the same court on September 14 after being granted bail.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
