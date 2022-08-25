The revitalisation of one of Wagga's disadvantaged suburbs could be as many as 10 years away from completion, with the masterplan for the Tolland Renewal Project not yet finalised.
Announced two years ago, a spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment said they were still working to establish a long-term vision for the suburb.
Advertisement
"Large-scale estate transformation projects are extremely complex and generally take at least 10 years to complete all stages of redevelopment," the spokesperson said.
"It is important that we take the right time upfront to finalise a suitable masterplan and viable business case to ensure a successful project delivery outcome."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Part of the state government's regional renewal project, it's hoped the suburb will be revitalised with a mix of affordable homes, and new social housing.
Argyle Consortium was engaged to partner with the Department of Land and Housing on the project in late 2020, and it was expected the masterplan would take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Wagga MLC Wes Fang said he understood the wait was "frustrating" for residents and stakeholders.
"It's a really exciting project that will transform the way we look at social housing," he said.
"What we're trying to build is a sense of community."
The spokesperson said there were no current plans to relocate Land and Housing Corporation or Aboriginal Housing Office residents.
"When the time comes, each resident can be assured they will be fully supported to relocate to a new home that meets their individual needs," they said.
Mr Fang said he was hopeful more details about the project would be released to the public by the end of the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.