A Wagga woman has been fined and disqualified from driving after doing a burnout in view of police during a late night visit to a car wash.
Nicole Lee Sim, 25, of Central Wagga, pleaded guilty in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday to one count of driving to cause sustained loss of traction at a time and place likely to interfere with the peaceful enjoyment of others or create a safety risk.
Sim was charged with this offence for engaging in a burnout on Forge Street in East Wagga Between 12:55am and 12:58am on July 16 this year.
According to a police statement of facts, officers were stationary on Forge Street on that Saturday morning when they observed a gold Holden Commodore with NSW plates exit the car wash located on the same street.
"Upon exiting, the vehicle could be heard revving its engine," the statement said.
"The vehicle entered the roadway, whilst the rear wheels lost traction and the rear of the vehicle slid sideways along Forge Street towards Kooringal Road causing white smoke to emit from the vehicle and black lines to be left on the road."
Police caught up with the vehicle, stopping it a short time later and speaking to Sim, who was the driver of the vehicle.
Officers spoke to Sim about the manner of her driving, to which she replied "yeah it was dumb".
Sim had two passengers and had been at the car wash with a number of others who had been standing around and using the car wash as a meeting point.
The police statement said the burnout took place 50 metres from a McDonald's restaurant and service station.
"At the time of the offence, traffic was light, the road surface was sealed bitumen and darkness prevailed," the statement said.
"The car wash on Kooringal Road had been subject to multiple hoon related complaints, in particular of a weekend evening. The actions of [Sim] could be seen more so as showing off than anything else."
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking asked Sim how old she was.
"Burnouts generally are not made more distinguished by age," Magistrate Hosking said.
Sim replied that she was "just around the wrong people at the time".
"It was a mistake. I was encouraged to do it," Sim said.
Magistrate Hosking responded that "hopefully by the age 25 you stop doing stupid things".
Sim told the court she worked as cafe shift manager and had been walking to work
"You do not have a terrible record, seems you were stupid on one other occasion in 2016, but otherwise you are of good character," Magistrate Hosking said.
"Motor vehicles are like weapons and can cause serious damage on the roads. There's a need to send a message."
Magistrate Hosking fined Sim $1100 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months, backdated to her offence on 16 July.
"Thank you, your honour," Sim said after being sentenced.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
