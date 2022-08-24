The Daily Advertiser

Wagga CSU student Georgia McDonald remembered after life cut short in tragic car crash

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:34am, first published August 24 2022 - 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGIC DEATH: Charles Sturt University student Georgia McDonald, 30, was killed in a car crash in regional Victoria last week. Picture: Contributed

The family and friends of Wagga CSU student Georgia McDonald have been left in shock and disbelief after she was tragically killed in a crash in Victoria last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.