Wagga is 80 per cent more likely to have above average rainfall this spring and summer, after the Bureau of Meteorology revealed another La Nina event could be on its way.
The BoM's La Nina outlook was changed from 'watch' to 'alert' on Tuesday, after early signs that it was developing were recorded.
"Both of these drivers mean there's above 80 per cent chance the next three months will be wetter than average."
Already soaked soil and full dams after a wet winter mean more rain could trigger even more flooding in the Riverina.
Wagga and District Branch chair of NSW Farmer's Association Alan Brown said the forecast brought its own challenges for Riverina farmers.
"The last thing grain farmers need is wet weather during harvesting," he said.
"And it will certainly make it more difficult to carry out weed control and fertilising."
Mr Brown said the extra rain would benefit graziers in the region but could also create the perfect environment for livestock parasites.
"As always, it's a mixed bag," he said.
"When you get an unusual season, you get unusual problems."
Should the La Nina develop, it would be the third consecutive La Nina event Australia has experienced.
"About half of all past La Nina events have happened over two seasons," Mr Pollock said.
"Getting three in a row is less common and there has been three events since 1900."
NSW SES spokesperson Stephanie Heard said residents should prepare for possible flooding events by learning their flood risk, developing a flood plan and putting together an evacuation kit.
"We've got above average rainfall, high rivers and full dams," she said.
"Now is the time to try and prepare your home."
