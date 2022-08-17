The Daily Advertiser

La Nina forecast to keep Wagga residents, farmers on flood watch during coming seasons

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
August 17 2022 - 11:30am
MORE RAIN: The Bureau of Meteorology says it's likely another La Nina weather event will develop, bringing more possible flooding to an already-soaked Riverina. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga is 80 per cent more likely to have above average rainfall this spring and summer, after the Bureau of Meteorology revealed another La Nina event could be on its way.

GR

Georgia Rossiter

