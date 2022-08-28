The Daily Advertiser

NSW Ag Minister Dugald Saunders has applauded beekeepers for their response to the Varroa Mite incursion as bees resume pollinating

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 28 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIVE FIVE: NSW Agricultural Minister Dugald Saunders inspects sticky mats used in beehives to detect Varroa mites. VIDEO: Vincent Dwyer

NSW Agricultural Minister Dugald Saunders has applauded beekeepers for their response to varroa mite which has allowed beehive movements to resume across the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.