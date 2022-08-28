NSW Agricultural Minister Dugald Saunders has applauded beekeepers for their response to varroa mite which has allowed beehive movements to resume across the state.
Mr Saunders was visiting a Riverina almond orchard on Thursday morning for the arrival of 90,000 beehives and their beekeepers to help kickstart the almond pollination season, after the varroa mite incursion in June forced hives to a standstill.
Mr Saunders applauded the use of sticky mats and miticide strips as well as the beehive movement permit system which had helped limit the mites' movements across the state.
"They're making sure that any risk of varroa mites spreading through these pollination events are minimised," Mr Saunders said.
"We've also had teams out here making sure the pollination event is as well managed as it can be.
"This is an ongoing operation which relies on a collaborative working relationship between industries of all kinds and also the state government supporting that movement."
Almond Board of Australia CEO Tim Jackson was also present at the event and spoke highly of the state government's response to the threat, as well as the Riverina's emergence as an almond growing hub.
"This region is emerging as an engine room of the almond industry with increasing plantations," Mr Jackson said.
"Without bees and the certainty of pollination we could've been hundred of millions of dollars down in production."
While sentinel hives first raised the varroa mite alarm in the Port of Newcastle in June 2022, the mites' origin is still unknown.
Mr Saunders said the mites had been a looming threat for Australia in recent years, and that their incursion was a matter of "when not if".
He said learning more about its origins will help future efforts to combat incursion.
"Once we know where it's come from then we'll know if it's resistant to certain chemical treatments or if there's a way we can treat it in a quick manner," Mr Saunders said.
Both Mr Saunders and Mr Jackson said they hoped collaboration between states could be achieved to prevent further incursion.
"The DNA tracing is significantly difficult, it's thirteen thousand times more complicated than the coronavirus, but that work will continue until we can narrow it down."
"Our industry is $200-300 million down in production in Victoria alone because of the lack of bees," Mr Jackson said.
"Our biggest challenge is to make sure this doesn't repeat itself next year, and to get some sort of collaboration for a tri-state industry like ours."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
