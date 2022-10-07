Wagga and parts of the Riverina are back on alert after the region was returned to flood watch on Thursday afternoon.
The bureau said heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across much of the state on Friday is likely to cause renewed flooding over inland NSW.
The Murrumbidgee River down to Wagga has been placed on alert for minor to moderate flooding.
The Tumut River is also on alert for minor to moderate flooding.
Towns and properties along the Mirrool Creek could also be affected with a flood watch for minor flooding there also now in place.
Minor to moderate flooding is possible for many other inland river catchments in the flood watch areas, many of which have experienced flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months.
Inland catchments are already very wet with most dams are at or near capacity.
Upstream from Wagga on the Murrumbidgee, the Burrinjuck Dam is currently sitting at 92.7 per cent capacity, while the Blowering Dam is at 97.6 per cent.
The bureau said a weather system crossing the state on Friday may cause flooding for some inland catchments.
Flood classifications are only defined for catchments where the bureau provides a flood warning service.
Flooding warnings are current for the following catchments: Nepean, Hawkesbury, Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara, Warrego, Paroo, Barwon, Darling, Macintyre and Snowy Rivers.
For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
For the latest rainfall and weather forecasts see www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood
The bureau said the flood watch aims to ensure people living or working along rivers and streams monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood warnings will be issued if the minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the bureau provides a flood warning service.
Severe weather warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.
For more information on the Flood Watch Service go to: http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml
FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500
For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately
