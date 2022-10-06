A man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after sustaining a head injury in a single-vehicle crash near Harden this week.
Emergency services were called to a fire station on Albury Street in Harden about 7.30pm on Wednesday after a 51-year-old man arrived at the station suffering a head injury.
The man lost consciousness and firefighters performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived on the scene.
He was airlifted to Canberra Hospital with serious head injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They believe the man's SUV was involved in a crash sometime between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday along the Burley Griffin Way at Galong.
However, the Kia SUV was found 21 kilometres away with front-end damage and the air bags deployed at the intersection of Albury and Station streets in Harden.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information about how the vehicle came to be damaged, or has relevant dashcam footage, to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
