The Daily Advertiser

Severe thunderstorm warning for Riverina cancelled as heavy rain and storms bear down on Wagga

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 6 2022 - 9:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A major rain band is tracking towards Wagga. Picture courtesy BOM.

A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Riverina has been cancelled, but heavy rains are still set to hit the region through Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.