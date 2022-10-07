There's a certain irony that the return of Lockhart's most famous festival, originally created to celebrate the resilience of farmers during the worst drought in the region's history, comes as rain buckets down over the town.
But as he sets up the eclectic display of sculptures for the first time in three years, Spirit of the Land Festival organiser Peter Veneris is adamant the original message is as relevant as ever.
"While the drought's not on our mind at the moment, we are coming off the back of two years of COVID-19 where the festival had to be cancelled," he said.
"So I think it's a chance to celebrate the community showing resilience in a completely new way."
The festival will be returning in full force today, with market stalls and the iconic sculptures, forged from rusted scrap metal and discarded farm tools, set up along Lockhart's Green Street.
Mr Veneris said the town is abuzz with excitement ahead of the family-friendly event - even with the wet weather battering the region.
"The worst of the weather has been in the lead up to the weekend which has presented some challenges for us in terms of setting up," he said.
"But the weekend itself is looking OK weather-wise so the community is certainly looking forward to it."
The cancellations mean farmers across the country have had an extra two years to complete their entries to the sculpture, photography and fine arts competitions.
Works began arriving on Thursday and Mr Veneris said there would be an incredibly impressive collection on display over the course of the festival.
"The farm art sculptures need to be seen to be believed and appreciated," he said.
"They've come in all shapes and sizes and they're really just what's so unique about the festival."
Mr Veneris said there would likely be over 100 entries to the photography and fine arts competitions, as well as "about 40 or 50" sculptures.
Spirit of the Land Lockhart Festival will run from 9am-late on Saturday and from 9am-2pm on Sunday.
