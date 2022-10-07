A man has been arrested following a 17-hour police operation at a home in central Wagga.
Officers from the Riverina Police District attended a unit on Travers Street about 4.20pm on Thursday to speak to a man wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Police said the man allegedly threatened officers when they arrived and became aggressive toward them.
The man - who was allegedly armed - then remained inside the unit.
Local and specialist police, including negotiators and officers from the NSW Police Tactical Operations Regional Support team, established a perimeter around the premises.
Travers Street was closed for a number of hours while the operation took place, with diversions put in place.
Police allege the man remained aggressive and a taser had to be deployed to take him into custody.
The 30-year-old man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.
Inquiries into the incident continue.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
