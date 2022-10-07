A Riverina community is rallying behind the family of 18-year-old Zach Diggins of Junee as he battles terminal brain cancer.
Zach, a vibrant music enthusiast and well-known DJ, was diagnosed at 12 years old with grade four Astrocytoma with a prognosis of two years.
Astrocytoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.
In a bid to give Zach the most normal teenage experience possible, his parents Lisa and Michael Diggins told only a few people of his prognosis.
Zach had remained in remission for six years until January of this year when he began displaying signs that something wasn't quite right and doctors found that his tumour had returned.
After undergoing surgery and radiation doctors discovered the tumour had travelled further and there was little more they could do.
Zach now remains in palliative care as his health continues to deteriorate.
With medical bills piling on as Mr and Mrs Diggins remain by their son's side, it seems the whole region has gotten behind the beloved family, having raised more than $55,000 through a GoFundMe Page in just days of it going live.
The page was created on behalf of the family unbeknownst to them at the time.
Overwhelmed by the generosity, Mrs Diggins said the entire family has been humbled by the love and compassion that has been shown to them by the community.
"The Junee community and surrounding communities have once again shown how incredible it is," she said.
The funds will enable Mr and Mrs Diggins to remain by Zach's side as their work leave has been exhausted.
Mrs Diggins said although only 18, Zach threw himself into his love of DJ'ing, performing at various venues and events including headlining at the June Soundbreak Festival in Wagga.
Always giving back to others throughout their lives, sister-in-law Britt Diggins said Mr and Mrs Diggins are well deserving of all of the support they have received.
Similarly and selflessly, Zach has also been giving back to the community by willingly giving his tumours, spinal fluid, tissue and anything else needed to the medical science teams at the Sydney Children's Hospital and the University of NSW in hopes that one day a cure is found.
The Diggins family would like to give a special thanks to The Sony Foundation, Country Hope, the Radiology team at Prince of Wales Hospital and the Riverina Cancer Care Centre, Dr Corbett and neurosurgeon Dr Raj Reddy and The Star Light Foundation.
To make a donation to the family visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/zachy-diggins-family.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
