COOLAMON co-coach Jake Barrett has declared he will do whatever it takes to ensure he is a starter in Sunday's first semi-final against Turvey Park.
Barrett aggravated a calf injury early in Saturday's 11-point qualifying loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground and admits he could barely walk come Sunday.
Advertisement
But Coolamon pushed Barrett forward, to great effect, in the loss to the Lions and the Hoppers leader is hellbent on taking the field again this Sunday.
"I'd have to be on no legs not to be out there," Barrett said.
"Obviously I'll be doing whatever I can to get up.
"It's getting there. It pulled up pretty sore on Sunday. I thought it was a bit better than what it was before the game and obviously it wasn't and I had to go forward there.
"I'm confident though. On Sunday I couldn't really walk on it but (Tuesday) it's been pretty positive which is good."
Barrett's determination to ensure he runs out on Sunday will be further boosted by the likely return of Braeden Glyde, Luke Gerhard and Jayden Carroll.
All three missed the loss to the Lions and are set to return to face Turvey Park.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"Jayden and BJ will come back in. Braeden is huge with his speed, intensity and his tackling pressure," Gerhard said.
"At this stage LG will play too, which is good."
The disappointing news however revolves around accomplished defender Marshal Macauley, who is likely to miss another week at least with a hamstring injury.
"At this stage we've been hit with a blow with Marshal. I don't know if he'll be up this weekend, which is pretty unfortunate because he's one of the best backmen in the league, to be honest," Barrett said.
"That's going to hurt."
Coolamon have beaten Turvey Park on both occasions this season. They won by 19 points in round six and then scored another tight 13-point win at Maher Oval in round 15.
Barrett watched on as the Bulldogs eliminated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes by 42 points at Robertson Oval on Sunday.
He expects a fierce contest this weekend.
Advertisement
"Turvey Park really showed up on the weekend, watching the game they moved the ball really well, really quick at times, we're going to have to be on from the word go, especially against them," he said.
"They've done that all year though, they've shown at times they can be that good quality side that they were on the weekend. Obviously they'll take a lot of confidence out of that and we've got to make sure we respond from the weekend.
"It was a bit disappointing that last quarter (against GGGM), we went from trying to win the game to probably trying to save the game.
"Obviously credit to Ganmain, they played great all game and (Jacob) Olsson taking those few big grabs down forward helped and I thought Ben Walsh all day down back was huge for them all day as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.