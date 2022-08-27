Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have prevailed in a thrilling qualifying final showdown overcoming Coolamon by 11-points.
After trailing by four points at three-quarter-time, a goal to Matt Hamblin got the lead back for the Lions late in the final quarter, before Jacob Olsson put the icing on the cake as GGGM recorded a 11.12 (78) to 10.7 (67) win over the Hoppers.
Lions coach Sam Martyn was thrilled with how his side fought their way back into the lead late with the win meaning they will now take on Collingullie-Glenfield Park next Saturday for a spot in the Riverina League grand final.
"I wouldn't expect anything less being a qualifying final," Martyn said.
"I know there's a double chance, but I don't think you want to use that.
"I think you want to make sure that you are really competitive and strong in every game and that was our mindset today."
After trailing for the majority of the first half, Coolamon were electric during the third quarter with Martyn praising the Hoppers ability to stick in the contest and then make the most of their momentum when it shifted their way.
"Coolamon brought the absolute heat and we thought at times we had momentum and could've got away, but Coolamon hung tough," he said.
"In the second half especially after that third quarter, we had to wrestle back ascendancy.
"It didn't come down to skill or talent in the end, it was just pure belief and just that grit determination that got us over the line.
"They're the wins that you look back on though the year and you go they were really important ones."
Olsson got the Lions off to the perfect start in the first quarter kicking the opening goal of the game in the third minute before Jake Barrett promptly replied with two goals of his own to give the Hoppers the early lead.
It was short lived though as the Lions kicked the next three, before a late goal to Joe Redfern reduced the margin to eight points heading into quarter time.
It was Olsson again who opened the scoring in the second quarter and when Matt Hamblin kicked his second of the afternoon, the margin was out to a game-high 21-points.
However, the Hoppers rallied again with goals to Barrett and Redfern, meaning the Lions went into half-time with only a 12-point lead.
The third quarter was all Coolamon with the Hoppers kicking five goals to two, including three to Will Graetz with Barrett and Redfern also hitting the scoreboard.
A late goal to Tom Sase kept the Lions in reach as they headed in for the final break.
It was end-to-end football during the start of the final quarter, with both teams having the opportunity to hit the scoreboard.
It wasn't until the 17 minute mark that a goal was kicked when Matt Hamblin went back and calmly slotted his third of the afternoon.
Olsson extended the margin from three to nine with his third goal four minutes later and GGGM held on for an important finals win.
Trailing heading into the final quarter, Martyn said his message to the group was just to back in their style of football and make sure to take the attacking option.
"Essentially it just was let's stick to what we're really good at and get back to applying our pressure that we pride ourselves on," he said.
"Also just taking the game on as we didn't want to go back into our shells or try and play safe.
"We needed to play attacking footy and I understand that we were down on the scoreboard, but there is a tendency for younger players or inexperienced players to not look for that attacking kick as they don't want to make a mistake.
"It was great to see all of the boys regardless if they made a mistake or not, still looking to attack the corridor and take the game on."
Although there was a number of Lions who shone in patches, Martyn singled out Olsson and Tom Anderson who stood up when it mattered most.
"I thought Olso was tremendous in those big moments and he's the sort of player that you want in your team in those moments," he said.
"He's been there and done it and it's why he's renowned as probably one of the best players in the competition over the last 10 years.
"Tommy Anderson has had a really fine patch of form and he continued that today and showed why he is one of the premier midfielders.
"That last effort at the end of the quarter where he sort of halved a contest and someone collected it and got it going our way, it sent shivers down your spine.
"But I think everyone stood up and played their role when it was counted for which was really good to see."
Full time
GGGM 4.2 7.3 9.7 11.12 (78)
Coolamon 3.0 5.3 10.5 10.7 (67)
GOALS: GGGM: J.olsson 3, M.Hamblin 3, C.Krebser 1, L.Parker 1, G.Alexander 1, T.Sase 1, J.Lander 1; Coolamon: J.Barrett 4, W.Graetz 3, J.Redfern 3
BEST: GGGM: J.olsson, J.Lander, T.Anderson, K.Mahon, M.Hamblin, B.Walsh; Coolamon: J.Maslin, A.Clarke, J.Barrett, N.Buchanan, H.Bradley, J.Redfern
