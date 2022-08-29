Temora are bracing for the worst with hooker Hayden Lomax's injured knee.
Lomax only lasted 24 minutes of the qualifying final against Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday after a seemingly innocuous incident.
Advertisement
Lomax came reeling out of a tackle attempt with the issue and took no further part in the 24-18 loss.
There are fears it's an anterior cruciate ligament issue but more won't be known until scan results come back.
"The fear is always ACL but we won't know until he gets an MRI," Dragons captain-coach Josh McCrone said.
"He's had a bad run of injuries so I'm hoping he's thinking the worst but we're going to get the best."
READ MORE
After returning home to Temora this season after a number of years in the St George Illawarra feeder system, Lomax has already had his season disrupted by a dislocated wrist when Gavin Kite took over the dummy half duties.
However the Dragons have already ruled out Drew Robinson after he dislocated his hip on Sunday.
Robinson was taken from the field by paramedics after being tackled over the deadball line by Nic Hall with 11 minutes to play.
With Temora trailing by 12 points at the time, with the game delayed for more than 20 minutes for Robinson to be attended to.
McCrone admitted the injury to the winger will push their back line depth.
"We're not stacked with outside backs but we will find someone," he said.
"It's the next man up mentality. We will be right and we will go again."
Harrison Starr, who came off the bench on Sunday, has played on the wing at times this season.
In their first finals series in 14 years, Temora need to get the better of Tumut at Nixon Park on Saturday to keep their season alive.
Temora scored a 8-4 win when the teams met three weeks ago in muddy conditions at Twickenham.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.