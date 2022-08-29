The Daily Advertiser

Temora holds out hope for Hayden Lomax's knee injury

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora are still waiting to discover the extent of Hayden Lomax's knee injury.

Temora are bracing for the worst with hooker Hayden Lomax's injured knee.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.