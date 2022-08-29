Corey Toole played a big role in securing Australia's first World Series title.
The former Waratahs flyer scored Australia's first try, and set up their second, to take a crucial 21-7 win over Samoa in the bronze medal game in Los Angeles on Monday.
It was just enough to finish on top of the overall standings.
Coming off a fourth place in the Commonwealth Games, Australia were denied in their first opportunity to win the title after being beaten 29-10 by Fiji in the semi-final.
However they bounced back to get the better of Samoa to ensure they finished ranked number one.
Coach John Manenti was thrilled the team could reach such a high.
"It's been an amazing six months or so, the boys worked hard, we've had our ups and downs and our program has been in and out and in a few different positions but these kids have fought and I'm so proud of them and I'm so happy for them," Manenti said.
"We've done something they will remember forever and hopefully turn a corner for the men's program going forward in Australia."
In his debut season, Toole had a big impact on the side.
He finished as the second highest tryscorer in the competition, and the fifth highest pointscorer.
Fellow Wagga junior Stu Dunbar was also part of the side while Max Burey has played on the World Series stage this year but was not part of the last leg.
Coming into the last leg two points behind South Africa, consistency was key for Australia with this year's title decided by the best seven results across the nine legs due to the lingering effects of COVID.
They were the only team to make all nine quarter-finals and played off for a medal on seven occasions, including taking gold in London.
However their bronze in Los Angeles is the sweetest with it just enough to go past South Africa and hold off Fiji.
Manenti believes consistency was one of the keys to their success.
"We're a bunch of misfits who are just having a crack, we are just working hard for each other, the boys love each other and that was a big base for it," Manenti said.
"We've worked hard, we have to work harder, but we've worked hard and our big goal was to be consistent from day one, podiums every tournament.
"That was the goal and obviously we didn't get there every tournament but I think this medal is a reflection of the consistency the boys have shown.
"It's not just these but a lot of other boys contributed and it's been a pretty amazing run."
It means Australia are the world champions in both men's and women's heading into the World Cup Sevens in South Africa, which starts on September 9.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
