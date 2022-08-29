Tumut send battle for fourth into last round

Two late goals have kept Tumut's season alive.
The Eagles are now level on points with South Wagga heading into the final round of the season after taking a 2-0 victory over the team they are looking to displace at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Advertisement
With the Warriors having a significant advantage on goal difference plenty needs to fall Tumut's way to sneak into fourth place.
However Tumut coach Lachlan Anderson was pleased they were able to give themselves a chance.
"It was pretty exciting on our end, it's still a bit of a long shot as South Wagga have to not win and we have to win but it's really exciting," Anderson said.
"It was a great win for us."
After a dour first half where both teams struggled to create too many opportunities it took until the 77th minute for Tumut to start to break clear.
A lovely Anderson free kick put the Eagles in front before Rhys Creed converted from the penalty spot to give them a handy buffer.
READ MORE
Anderson was particularly pleased with the performance considering both Jay Casey and Ben Howe missed the clash.
"We were consistent with everything we did for the 90 minutes and converted chances when we got them," he said.
"All of us did really well defensively and the midfield was incredible considering we had two of our more influential players out."
Tumut takes on Wagga United, who are sitting second last on the ladder, on their home turf on Sunday while South Wagga have to travel to tackle Cootamundra, who only have three points to their credit.
Anderson isn't getting his hopes up but instead is just looking for Tumut to do their part and pick up another three points.
"All we can do is keep winning and hope that South Wagga slip up but unfortunately for us they are on a pretty good run of form getting draws against Leeton and Hanwood," he said.
"We can only do what we can at this point."
Cootamundra are also coming off a 7-0 loss to Lake Albert.
Regardless of how the last round pans out, Anderson believes the club can take plenty of positives from the season.
Advertisement
"We're already one place higher than last year, our best finish in Pascoe ever so we are happy," he said.
"We've got a very young squad so after this game looking to next season our team will be stronger next year."
Tumut's 2-0 win means Lake Albert will finish in third with the Sharks now four points clear of both South Wagga and the Eagles.
Meanwhile Tolland will be looking to finish their season on a high, after scoring on almost the last kick of the game to take a 1-0 win over Wagga United, when they tackle Young.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.