Waratahs set up grand final clash with CSU

Waratahs women's side will be flying the flag for the club on grand final day.
After coming through two must-win finals they've set up a clash with CSU looking to win their first title on Saturday.
Advertisement
Waratahs went down to Griffith in the first time they qualified for the grand final three years ago, and the Blacks had won both of the sides clashes this year, but this time didn't have enough answers at Exies Oval.
Waratahs coach Mark Macarthur was thrilled with their performance to take a 27-15 victory.
"It was great to get the win and book us a place in the grand final," Macarthur said.
"We just fired and everything came together. We were able to really get the ball wide a lot quicker and were able to penetrate the defensive line a bit better."
READ MORE
It was a game of momentum shifts, but Waratahs were able to capitalise late to see Griffith crash out of the finals.
Waratahs scored the first two tries before a double to Lele Katoa levelled things up at 10-all.
However a converted try to Andrea Noldin ensured Waratahs regained the lead before half-time.
Griffith then took advantage of Tarnayah Hinch being yellow carded as Fapiola Uoifalelahi cut the margin to two points.
Waratahs responded through captain Holly Stephens before Hinch scored after Uoifalelahi was yellow carded to seal the win.
The Blacks had gone through the season half of the season undefeated but Macarthur thought his side was able to make the most of playing on a drier surface this time around.
"We like to have a dry ball as it makes the game a lot faster and we were able to capitalise on that," he said.
"We were able to get it really quick, passes stuck and we were able to play some running rugby."
Now Waratahs are looking to get the better of CSU for the second time this year.
They became the first team to beat the Reddies after taking a 32-29 victory to complete the first round of the season but CSU hit back with a 10-5 win in the final game before finals.
Advertisement
Macarthur expects a tight contest.
"When we go against Reddies and Reddies go against us it is always a tight competition, it's a flip of the coin on the day as we're both really good sides and very skilful," he said.
"It is going to be whoever capitalises on opportunities on the day when they are presented that decides who wins on the day."
With Waratahs going down to Griffith in first grade, Macarthur is proud to have the club still represented on grand final day.
"It was a bit upsetting to see the lads didn't come through but we know that they will be down there at training this week to help us prepare for our game," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.