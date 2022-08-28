Turvey Park have made a major statement to the other three teams left in the Riverina League finals series after recording a 42-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Sunday.
After trailing by four points at quarter time, the Bulldogs kicked five goals to one in the second and continued with that momentum to record the 14.7 (91) to 7.7 (49) victory against the Goannas.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was thrilled with the result, saying that his side had embraced the underdog tag levelled at them.
"I was thinking that this morning," Mazzocchi said.
"I thought we were definitely underdogs as Mangoplah have almost been the in-form team of the competition in the second half of the year.
"I knew we were going in as underdogs, but I've been here before with sides and won grand finals as underdogs when I've coached.
"But I just think the belief in this team was there and they just had the confidence during the week that they could fix up what they did wrong last week and they totally did."
It was a even start to the game and MCUE headed into quarter time with a narrow lead thanks to two goals from Jono Male.
Max Hanrahan got the Goannas off to the perfect start in the second, but it was all Turvey from that point on.
The Bulldogs kicked the next five of the quarter with Corey Baxter kicking two while Luke Fellows and Ethan and Rhett Weidemann also hit the scoreboard, as Turvey went into half-time with a 23-point lead.
Male would get his third early after half-time but there would be more pain for the Goannas as the Bulldogs kicked the next three goals and would end up going into the last change five goals up.
Any chance of a comeback was snuffed out in the third minute of the last when Baxter kicked his fifth of the afternoon and he would put the cherry on top late in the game and finished with six, as the Bulldogs ran out 42-point winners.
After going down to the Goannas by 14-points last week, Mazzocchi was especially proud of how his side righted their wrongs as well as nullified the influence of MCUE key forward Trent Castles.
"The back six were terrific in just controlling Castles and the midfield were excellent," he said.
"We got beaten around the stoppages badly last week, whereas today I don't know the what the stats were exactly, but they would've been either 50-50 or we would've been in front."
This is the Bulldogs first final series since 2010 and although Mazzocchi was happy to tick off that milestone, they couldn't end their season just happy to make up the numbers.
"I've said that all week there was no celebrating just for the fact that we made finals," he said.
"It's always good to break these milestones as we went to Mangoplah this year and had our first win there in 12 years and did the same in Leeton, so we have been ticking all of these boxes along the way.
"But we just couldn't be happy with making finals, we just have to win finals.
"I need to teach this club that success is about winning not just about making something.
"So now we just see how far this journey takes us."
After getting a bit of a touch-up through the middle of the ground last week, the Bulldogs midfielders were a class above today with the youth of Luke Fellows, Luke Mazzocchi, Ethan Weidemann and James White aided by the experience and class of Cal Dooley.
Mazzocchi said it was a worthwhile decision to put the trust in the Bulldogs young emerging stars.
"You have just got to have trust in those young players," he said.
"We probably spoke at selection during the week about whether do we go with the older heads and the bigger bodies and I think at the end of the day we just put trust in them.
"You have just got to trust those young players especially on these bigger grounds on these warmer days as they just don't stop, they run all day."
Full time
Turvey Park 2.2 7.6 11.6 14.7 (91)
MCUE 3.0 4.1 6.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Turvey Park: C.Baxter 6, B.Wallett 2, E.Weidemann 1, C.Dooley 1, L.Leary 1, T.Yates 1, L.Fellows 1, R.Weidemann 1; MCUE: J.Male 3, T.Castles 2, R.Turnbull 1, M.Hanrahan 1
BEST: Turvey Park: L.Fellows, T.Doyle, C.Baxter, D.Irvine, J.Margosis, S.Camp; MCUE: J.Male, E.Schiller, T.KEOGH, N.Collins, B.Halse, M.Hanrahan
