Justin Carney is the new coach of Albury.
The former NRL and Super League star has signed a 12-month deal at Greenfield Park with the option for a further year.
Carney, who played for Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters before spending five years in England, is relocating to Albury and the 34-year-old will also captain Thunder from 2023.
"This is great for rugby league in Albury," club president Herb Stratton said.
"Justin comes with a good reputation and he's up for the challenge.
"We've got a direction we want to take the club and he wants to be part of it.
"We've got a good crop of young fellas and to get an NRL and Super League bloke, they don't come along every day.
"He made a phone call to me and we went from there.
"I got talking to him and he knew Josh Cale.
"He didn't know Josh was here but they grew up together and I think that helped sway his decision.
"He had quite a few clubs chasing him so I'm very pleased he's come to Albury because we're on the way up."
Carney played in a Challenge Cup final during his time with Castleford, scoring 63 tries in 62 games for the Tigers before moving on to Salford Red Devils and then Hull Kingston Rovers.
Brought up in Trangie, he played his junior rugby with Nyngan Tigers and rejoined the club as captain-coach after returning from England.
Carney hasn't played a competitive game since 2019, having taken a break from rugby when COVID hit, but he's thrilled to be starting a new chapter in his career at Thunder.
"It's going to be a big challenge, especially because I don't know anyone here, but I've got a good grasp of the game now," Carney said.
"I've played for a lot of years, had a lot of good coaches and teammates and played with and against a lot of good people so I think I've learned a fair bit.
"When you play a professional sport for a while, it challenges your life and you want to challenge yourself all the time.
"I probably needed that break.
"I played constantly for 13 years, my body was torn because of injuries but I'm over them now.
"I can wake up in the morning and not feel sore, so I'll be good to get back into it."
Carney enjoyed coaching Nyngan in Group 11 and was in demand before shaking hands on a deal at Thunder.
"We hit it off quite well," Stratton said.
"He wants to achieve things here and he thrives on success, so we've got a few things in common straight away. He's very good with junior rugby league, so that's another factor, he believes in the kids.
"I think it's great for Albury rugby league to go in another direction, with an ex-NRL player.
"Robbie (Byatt) did a great job but as he said himself, we need an experienced bloke here to take us to the next level. I think this fella will do that."
"He played some great football in the Super League, I rang a couple of his previous clubs and they couldn't speak highly enough of him.
"One club said 'we'd have him back tomorrow.'
"He must have some quality for them to say that.
"I'd like to win a premiership. COVID hasn't helped but we've got to get away from COVID now.
"It's time to thrive and that's what I want to do.
"If I can win a premiership for Albury-Wodonga, so be it.
"We're talking to a couple of players; we know what we require to get up with Gundagai and Young.
"It's not going to happen overnight but I can see light at the end of the tunnel."
Carney is hoping to help for focus come to the code in a border landscape dominated by Australian rules.
"I'm going to try my best to bring a bit of success to this club, on and off the field," Carney said.
"I want to get the whole community behind us because this is a big town.
"We want to make everyone feel welcome here.
"On the field, I've got a lot of work to do but there's plenty of time until next season starts.
"I can only do my best and I can guarantee I'll always do that."
